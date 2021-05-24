Relegation battling league champions Nkana eclipse Tuesday’s doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka when they visit Red Arrows.

It is a big match for both Nkana and Arrows with the visitors fighting for their top-fight life and the latter battling to qualify for continental football for the first time since 2012.

The match will come after the curtain-raiser game involving second placed Zanaco and eighth positioned Buildcon.

Third from bottom Nkana play the first of their last five league matches that they must squeeze precious points out of to ensure they avoid relegation.

Nkana also face Arrows in confident form armed with two successive league wins collected in a five match spell in which they have won four games and lost one.

Victory on Tuesday will see 16th placed Nkana go to 37 points and one point clear of Napsa Stars who are just above them.

Despite losing 2-1 away to Nkana in the first leg, third placed Arrows are also looking very motivated.

Arrows are unbeaten in their last five games with three successive victories heading into their clash against Nkana.

Furthermore, Arrows veteran striker James Chamanga has been key in their push for continental qualification this season with 11 goals and he is expected to be a major factor in the game against Nkana.

Nkana too are banking some inspiration from striker Alex Ngonga and goalkeeper Kelvin Maunga who have produced notable performances during the last five matches.

Meanwhile, in the lunchtime kickoff, Zanaco will host Buildcon in a match they must avoid another slip-up following Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to demoted Kitwe United.

Zanaco have 50 points with five games left to play and are eight points behind Zesco United who have six matches left.

Another defeat for Zanaco will technically hand the league title to Zesco who must also ensure they beat hosts Prison Leopards this Wednesday to ensure the champagne order is confirmed.