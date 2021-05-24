Photo Gallery Updated: May 24, 2021 Prof Nkandu Luo and Vice President Inonge Wina meeting Chief Chitimukulu in Pictures By Chief Editor May 24, 2021 45 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Prof Nkandu Luo and Vice President Inonge Wina meeting Chief Chitimukulu... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com PF members arriving to Meet Chief Chitimukulu Chief Chitimukulu at his Palace Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people Senior Chief Chitimukulu of the Bamba speaking people confers Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu presidential running mate Prof. Nkandu Luo seated on the floor during the courtesy call at his palace in Mungwi yesterday. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Senior Chief Chitimukulu of the Bamba speaking people confers Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu presidential running mate Prof. Nkandu Luo seated on the floor during the courtesy call at his palace in Mungwi yesterday. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Senior Chief Chitimukulu of the Bamba speaking people confers Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu presidential running mate Prof. Nkandu Luo seated on the floor during the courtesy call at his palace in Mungwi yesterday. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Professor Nkandu Luo and Jean Kapata at the Chief Chitimukulu Palace Previous articlePatson Daka Toasts 2020/2021 Season Triple Crown 1 COMMENT Last week Chitimukulu totally condemned Luo. Now he loves her to death. How much “empowerment” was brought by the veep to buy his support? I bet it was a substantial amount. One more chief in the corner of the corrupt PF government! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - May 24, 20211Prof Nkandu Luo and Vice President Inonge Wina meeting Chief Chitimukulu in Pictures Read more Sports Patson Daka Toasts 2020/2021 Season Triple Crown sports - May 24, 2021 Feature Column Vote wisely in this year’s Elections editor - May 24, 2021 General News LAZ urges Police I.G and PF S.G to protect Sangwa from Kamba attacks Chief Editor - May 24, 2021 Health Ministry of Health Full Statement on Doctors Salary arrears Chief Editor - May 24, 2021 More Articles In This Category The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - May 11, 2021 22 Read more ZAMTEL’s Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - May 6, 2021 8 Read more Kambwili’s Rejoining of PF in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - May 2, 2021 24 Read more President Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 22 Read more - Advertisement -
Last week Chitimukulu totally condemned Luo. Now he loves her to death. How much “empowerment” was brought by the veep to buy his support? I bet it was a substantial amount. One more chief in the corner of the corrupt PF government!