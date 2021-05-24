9.5 C
Prof Nkandu Luo and Vice President Inonge Wina meeting Chief Chitimukulu in Pictures

PF members arriving to Meet Chief Chitimukulu

Chief Chitimukulu at his Palace

Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu decision Professor Nkandu Luo paying a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people 
Senior Chief Chitimukulu of the Bamba speaking people confers Vice President Inonge Wina and President Edgar Lungu presidential running mate Prof. Nkandu Luo seated on the floor during the courtesy call at his palace in Mungwi yesterday. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Professor Nkandu Luo and Jean Kapata at the Chief Chitimukulu Palace
  1. Last week Chitimukulu totally condemned Luo. Now he loves her to death. How much “empowerment” was brought by the veep to buy his support? I bet it was a substantial amount. One more chief in the corner of the corrupt PF government!

