Lusaka Dynamos and former Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda ex-Chipolopolo coach says the newly introduced five foreign -player quota is exciting news.

Starting in the 2021/2022 season, all clubs will only be allowed to sign five imports, bringing to an end an unregulated deluge of foreign players that have flooded the FAZ league over the last six seasons.

The decision was ratified on May 22 at the FAZ annual general meeting held in Kabwe.

“We have diluted the game in Zambia, and because of the same thing, any Jim and Jack would come into Zambia as long as he can juggle the ball can come in,” Wedson said.

“That is not what we want; we want a good quality of foreign players and foreign coaches coming in and not just any other player.

“Remember a strong national team comes from a strong league so I am against foreign players who are not doing anything, I am against foreign coaches who are just bringing comedy into Zambia.

“Going into South Africa is not an easy task. You will be vetted and carpeted and they will look for a lot of things from you. It is not easy to get into other leagues but why it is that every other Jim and Jack will come in here?”

Wedson admitted that his club Lusaka Dynamos was not immune from the phenomenon.

“In my club, I am very disappointed with some of the players that have come in. I have found players, those who are not going anything and at the end of the day they are getting paid,” Wedson said.

“The wage bill is big and the job is less; that is stealing.”