9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Wedson Welcomes FAZ’s Five Foreign Player Quota Rule

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Wedson Welcomes FAZ's Five Foreign Player Quota Rule
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Dynamos and former Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda ex-Chipolopolo coach says the newly introduced five foreign -player quota is exciting news.

Starting in the 2021/2022 season, all clubs will only be allowed to sign five imports, bringing to an end an unregulated deluge of foreign players that have flooded the FAZ league over the last six seasons.

The decision was ratified on May 22 at the FAZ annual general meeting held in Kabwe.

“We have diluted the game in Zambia, and because of the same thing, any Jim and Jack would come into Zambia as long as he can juggle the ball can come in,” Wedson said.

“That is not what we want; we want a good quality of foreign players and foreign coaches coming in and not just any other player.

“Remember a strong national team comes from a strong league so I am against foreign players who are not doing anything, I am against foreign coaches who are just bringing comedy into Zambia.

“Going into South Africa is not an easy task. You will be vetted and carpeted and they will look for a lot of things from you. It is not easy to get into other leagues but why it is that every other Jim and Jack will come in here?”

Wedson admitted that his club Lusaka Dynamos was not immune from the phenomenon.

“In my club, I am very disappointed with some of the players that have come in. I have found players, those who are not going anything and at the end of the day they are getting paid,” Wedson said.

“The wage bill is big and the job is less; that is stealing.”

Previous articleCharmaine Musonda ditches UPND to Join PF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Wedson Welcomes FAZ’s Five Foreign Player Quota Rule

Lusaka Dynamos and former Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda ex-Chipolopolo coach says the newly introduced five foreign -player quota is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Face Tricky Test at Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Relegation battling league champions Nkana eclipse Tuesday’s doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka when they visit Red Arrows. It is a big match for both...
Read more

Napsa Stars and Fathi Part Ways

Sports sports - 5
Mohamed Fathi's three-year reign as Napsa Stars coach has come to an end on a day the clubs' secretariat was also sent on forced...
Read more

COPPERBELT BASKETBALL WRAP: Lunga Bullets Extend Unbeaten Start

Sports sports - 1
Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have maintained their perfect start to the new 2021 season. Lunga at the weekend thumped YMCA Stingers 72-39 in...
Read more

Patson Daka Toasts 2020/2021 Season Triple Crown

Sports sports - 5
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is toasting the three accolades he has won in the 2020/21 Austrian Bundesliga season. Daka has won the league title with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.