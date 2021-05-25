Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that the country will today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 join the rest of Africa in commemorating Africa Freedom Day.

Dr Miti said the commemorations will be led by President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka, while at the Provincial level the commemorations will be led by Permanent Secretaries.

Dr Miti further disclosed that the President will be accompanied by Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party, invited Permanent Secretaries, Service Chiefs, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and invited Senior Government Officials in laying wreaths at the Freedom statue.

“Thereafter, His Excellency the President will, as per tradition, bestow Honours and Awards on deserving Zambians at the Investiture Ceremony to be held at State House” he said.

Dr Miti further disclosed that in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines, the commemorations will be held at a reduced scale with only 55 invited guests who will be present at State House.

He has urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Dr Miti has further encouraged members of the public to follow the live proceedings on Television and Radio.

Dr Miti has further advised the private and public institutions that offer essential services to ensure that they put measures in place to avoid any disruptions to the services in the wake of the public holiday.

He has also reiterated that Wednesday, May 26, 2021 will be a normal working day.

“Members of the general public and the business community are further guided that while tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 is a gazetted public holiday, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 is a normal working day and should be observed as such”. He said