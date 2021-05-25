9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia to commemorate Africa Freedom Day-Secretary to the Cabinet

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia to commemorate Africa Freedom Day-Secretary to the Cabinet
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that the country will today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 join the rest of Africa in commemorating Africa Freedom Day.

Dr Miti said the commemorations will be led by President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka, while at the Provincial level the commemorations will be led by Permanent Secretaries.

Dr Miti further disclosed that the President will be accompanied by Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party, invited Permanent Secretaries, Service Chiefs, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and invited Senior Government Officials in laying wreaths at the Freedom statue.

“Thereafter, His Excellency the President will, as per tradition, bestow Honours and Awards on deserving Zambians at the Investiture Ceremony to be held at State House” he said.

Dr Miti further disclosed that in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines, the commemorations will be held at a reduced scale with only 55 invited guests who will be present at State House.

He has urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Dr Miti has further encouraged members of the public to follow the live proceedings on Television and Radio.

Dr Miti has further advised the private and public institutions that offer essential services to ensure that they put measures in place to avoid any disruptions to the services in the wake of the public holiday.

He has also reiterated that Wednesday, May 26, 2021 will be a normal working day.

“Members of the general public and the business community are further guided that while tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 is a gazetted public holiday, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 is a normal working day and should be observed as such”. He said

Previous articleUPND Accuse PF of offering a Bribe to UPND Mpulungu Parliamentary Candidate to Withdraw from the Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia to commemorate Africa Freedom Day-Secretary to the Cabinet

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that the country will today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 join the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Integrity committees promote effective service delivery-Malupenga

General News Photo Editor - 6
Government has restated that integrity committees that have been constituted in public institutions are inevitable for effective service provision to the Zambian people. Ministry of...
Read more

Chiawa Mugulamano Road receives a facelift

General News Photo Editor - 10
Works on the Chiawa/Mugulamano road in Kafue district which started early this year are progressing well with about 3.5 kilometers of the...
Read more

LAZ urges Police I.G and PF S.G to protect Sangwa from Kamba attacks

General News Chief Editor - 35
The Law Association of Zambia is saddened by sentiments of ill will targeted at Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa by the Patriotic Front provincial leadership...
Read more

Government sets up Fund to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province

General News Chief Editor - 12
Government says it has set up a Disease Control Fund ( DCF ) to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province, especially. Director...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.