Sports
Chambeshi Hails Nkana Triumph Over Red Arrows

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Red Arrows away in Lusaka is crucial in the team’s survival battle.

The win at Nkoloma Stadium moved Nkana up the table to number fifteen on 37 points after playing 30 matches.

Only goal difference is separating Nkana from the provisional safety line.

Chambeshi said Kalampa is treating their remaining five matches seriously.

‘The race is still on. I am happy with the win; this was a crucial game if you look at where Red Arrows are on the log,’ Chambeshi said.

‘They are fighting to play CAF so it is a sweet victory to beat them here. I trust and hope this game has put us on a good position on the log,’ he said.

Nkana’s next match is against Zanaco on June 2 away in Lusaka.

‘For sure we will treat the remaining games with that seriousness so that we collect maximum points.’

‘The players are playing well. You could see it is not a team which is dying in the first half or second half we are playing until the final whistle,’ Chambeshi said.

‘I am happy with the team’s character; let’s hope we will maintain the same spirit in the remaining games.’

