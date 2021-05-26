9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GOLF: Ngandu Enjoying Pro Golf

By sports
45 views
0
Sports GOLF: Ngandu Enjoying Pro Golf
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chilanga Golf Club star Dezzie Ng’andu is relishing his new life as a professional.

Ng’andu turned professional last month after playing as an amateur for 26 years.

He believes Zambian professional golf has become attractive.

“Golf is my talent so I turned pro last month and I will compete as a professional. I have played a lot of amateur golf. Spent about 26 years as an amateur and finally decided that I will not waste my talent anymore,” Ng’andu said.

As a professional golfer, Ng’andu has featured at two tournaments and managed to finish in the top 10 at both competitions.

“The competition is okay. I want to keep improving and my plan is to be first,” he said.

Ng’andu finished in seventh place at the Sanlam Classic golf tournament played at Lusaka Golf Club last month before taking fourth place at the Prudential Classic at his home Chilanga Golf Club.

At the Prudential Classic, Ng’andu was behind eventual tournament winner Madalitso Muthiya by a shot on the first two days and was placed second before a poor showing in the closing round that saw Sydney Wemba and Gabriel Chibale overtake him.

Previous articleThe Students Movement endorses the Candidature of HH and his UPND-Alliance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GOLF: Ngandu Enjoying Pro Golf

Chilanga Golf Club star Dezzie Ng’andu is relishing his new life as a professional. Ng’andu turned professional last month after...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rampant Buildcon Dent Zanaco’s League Dreams

Sports sports - 0
Buildcon have moved into fourth position on the FAZ Super Division table after thrashing second placed Zanaco 4-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka...
Read more

Nkana Beat Red Arrows To Edge Closer to D-Zone Exit

Sports sports - 1
Nkana have beaten Red Arrows 2-1 away in Lusaka to jump one place up to number fifteen on the FAZ Super Division table. Kalampa rallied...
Read more

Wedson Welcomes FAZ’s Five Foreign Player Quota Rule

Sports sports - 3
Lusaka Dynamos and former Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda ex-Chipolopolo coach says the newly introduced five foreign -player quota is exciting news. Starting in the 2021/2022...
Read more

Nkana Face Tricky Test at Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Relegation battling league champions Nkana eclipse Tuesday’s doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka when they visit Red Arrows. It is a big match for both...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.