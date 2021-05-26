Chilanga Golf Club star Dezzie Ng’andu is relishing his new life as a professional.

Ng’andu turned professional last month after playing as an amateur for 26 years.

He believes Zambian professional golf has become attractive.

“Golf is my talent so I turned pro last month and I will compete as a professional. I have played a lot of amateur golf. Spent about 26 years as an amateur and finally decided that I will not waste my talent anymore,” Ng’andu said.

As a professional golfer, Ng’andu has featured at two tournaments and managed to finish in the top 10 at both competitions.

“The competition is okay. I want to keep improving and my plan is to be first,” he said.

Ng’andu finished in seventh place at the Sanlam Classic golf tournament played at Lusaka Golf Club last month before taking fourth place at the Prudential Classic at his home Chilanga Golf Club.

At the Prudential Classic, Ng’andu was behind eventual tournament winner Madalitso Muthiya by a shot on the first two days and was placed second before a poor showing in the closing round that saw Sydney Wemba and Gabriel Chibale overtake him.