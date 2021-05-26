Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says it is saddening to see the continued laxity to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines among members of the public especially in public places as the behavior places everyone at risk.

Dr Malama said that Zambia remains at risk of a third wave and therefore it is imperative that the public adheres to the five golden rules of masking up correctly and consistently, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently with soap, avoiding crowded places and seeking medical attention early.

He pointed out that this will help to break the chains of community transmission and better manage this risk.

Dr Malama disclosed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded One Hundred and Forty Nine (149) new cases of COVID19 cases from a total of Five Thousand One Hundred and Forty Four 5,144 tests conducted, representing a positivity rate of 2.9% and the total number of confirmed cases recorded to 93, 428.

“On an encouraging note, we did not record any new deaths in the last 24hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date stands at 1,271, classified as 714 COVID deaths and 557 COVID-19 associated deaths” he added.

Dr Malama further disclosed that a total of 21 discharges was recorded, bringing the total of recoveries to date to 91, 221 representing a recovery rate of 98%; while the total number of active cases stands at 936 of whom 884 are under community management and 52 are admitted to the COVID-19 isolation facilities.

He further disclosed that the administration of the Sinopharm vaccine has been paused as all the individuals that were due to receive their second dose have been vaccinated, while the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been paused as the team is reconciling data to ascertain the overall status.

“The total cumulative number of persons vaccinated now stands at 138, 799 for both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. Of those vaccinated, 63% are males and 37% are females” he added.