9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Peace is Zambia’s legacy -Nundwe

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Peace is Zambia’s legacy -Nundwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe says peace is the heritage for Zambia and must be preserved.

And Mr Nundwe has called on residents across the province to respect culture, which he says has been the main accelerator for Zambia’s peace since time immemorial,

Mr Nundwe made the remarks in an interview with journalists immediately after the laying of wreaths to mark the Africa Freedom Day celebrations at the freedom square in Ndola.

Mr Nundwe emphasised the need to maintain and promote peace in the province even as political parties are busy selling their messages to the people.

He said he does not want to see or hear any commotion in any part of the province because elections come and go, but that peace needs to prevail among citizens who have co-existed from the ancient days.

“My peace of advice to the people on the Copperbelt is to maintain peace at all times. We need to promote peace. We need to display peace every single moment. In this election period, we need to ensure that it prevails in all corners of the province. Let me thank the freedom fighters who shed blood for this peace that we have today,” Mr. Nundwe said.

The Permanent Secretary added that the Copperbelt Province has witnessed massive development because of peace and that in it’s absence, there would have been no single development.

And Zambia United Freedom Fighters Association District Chairman, Julius Sinkala said Zambia should continue on its path of peace and unity.

“All Zambians should know that since 1964, we have enjoyed peace which we need to maintain. Once we lose it we can’t get it. In every fight there is a loser, but that does not mean we are divided.” he said.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu officially launches his re-election campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Peace is Zambia’s legacy -Nundwe

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe says peace is the heritage for Zambia and must be preserved. And Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pardoned Prisoners not happy with Calls by NGOs and Opposition for the President not to pardon them in an election year

General News Chief Editor - 8
Inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility have condemned opposition leaders and FODEP for urging President Edgar Lungu not to pardon them this year. Some...
Read more

Zambia to commemorate Africa Freedom Day-Secretary to the Cabinet

General News Chief Editor - 8
Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that the country will today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 join the rest of Africa in commemorating...
Read more

Integrity committees promote effective service delivery-Malupenga

General News Photo Editor - 8
Government has restated that integrity committees that have been constituted in public institutions are inevitable for effective service provision to the Zambian people. Ministry of...
Read more

Chiawa Mugulamano Road receives a facelift

General News Photo Editor - 12
Works on the Chiawa/Mugulamano road in Kafue district which started early this year are progressing well with about 3.5 kilometers of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.