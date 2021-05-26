9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZAMPALM Expands Crude Palm Oil Production to meet local demand

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy ZAMPALM Expands Crude Palm Oil Production to meet local demand
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZAMPALM, a subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has expanded it’s crude palm oil production to meet the local demand.
The firm has further increased it’s out grower scheme to 1,000 beneficiaries.

Zampalm General Manager David Subakanya says so far the area planted by out growers in Kanchibiya district has doubled to 700 hectares over the past years.
“We are expanding our out grower, and we are hoping that by the year 2025 expansion should go up to 5,000 hectares,” he says

Mr Subakanya says the oil palm out grower Scheme aimed at increasing the domestic production of palm oil and it’s by- products through the inclusion of individual farmers was Commissioned in Kanchibiya in 2019 by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Zampalm itself has expanded it’s oil palm plantation to 3,700 hectares out of which 2000 hectares have manure palm trees which the company is harvesting 1.7 million metric tonnes of palm fruit per hectare in a year.

Mr Subakanya says Zampalm has been achieving monthly production of over 120 metric tonnes of crude Palm oil during peak period of the year and is hopeful that with such production the company will be able to meet the rise in demand from the local market.

He says the firm has seen a rise in demand for its crude palm oil and this means that its is making roads in to Zambian market.

Previous articleCourt Rejects John Sangwa’s Bid To Discontinue Petition Against Edgar Changwa Lungu For Citing Wrong Provision Of The Law

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

ZAMPALM Expands Crude Palm Oil Production to meet local demand

ZAMPALM, a subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has expanded it's crude palm oil production to meet the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Irrigation agriculture necessary for sustainable food production in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says empowering small scale farmers with irrigation mechanisms, is key to boosting agriculture production yields in...
Read more

A good road network is cardinal for development – VEEP

Economy Chief Editor - 31
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed happiness with the progress made on the construction of some developmental projects such as the Tazara-Chisanga taking place...
Read more

Government workers in Mambwe tasked to guide beneficiaries of Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Government workers in Mambwe District have been urged to provide necessary expert guidance to cooperatives that are benefiting from a multimillion Zambia Integrated Forest...
Read more

Goods over K 2, 000, 000 seized in Chipata

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Competition and Consumer protection Commission (CCPC) has goods worth Over two million Kwacha ( K2,000, 000 ) in Chipata District, eastern province. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.