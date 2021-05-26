FAZ MTN Super Division Heavyweights Zanaco Football Club has placed Head Coach Chris Kaunda on administrative leave.

Zanaco Football Club General Manager Marlon Kananda said the former Champions reached the decision to put their head coach on leave following a string of poor results.

Zanaco were on Tuesday battered and humiliated 4 -0 by Buildcon and last Saturday lost 2-1 to bottom placed Kitwe United derailing their hopes and chances of playing continental football.

ZANIS Sports reports that Zanaco General Manager Kananda said in a press statement issued by Media and Public Relations Officer, Martha Nshimbi that the players and technical bench have been informed of the club’s decision.

“Zanaco Head Coach Chris Kaunda will not be in charge of the team for the last four games of the season” read the press statement.

The sending of Kaunda on leave brings to an end of his one and a half season tenure.

Kananda said team manager Robin Munsaka has been appointed to replace Chris Kaunda on interim basis and will take charge of Zanaco’s remaining league fixtures which include an away tie against Prison Leopards and a home fixture against Red Arrows.

Zanaco are currently second on the MTN FAZ League table and 8 points behind leaders ZESCO, and four points ahead of Buildcon who embarrassed the bankers with a 4 – 0 thrashing.

The Bankers are fighting for a spot in continental football with seven other super division teams and the club is hoping for no further slip ups.