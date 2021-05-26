9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZANACO FC Coach sent on leave

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News ZANACO FC Coach sent on leave
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ MTN Super Division Heavyweights Zanaco Football Club has placed Head Coach Chris Kaunda on administrative leave.

Zanaco Football Club General Manager Marlon Kananda said the former Champions reached the decision to put their head coach on leave following a string of poor results.

Zanaco were on Tuesday battered and humiliated 4 -0 by Buildcon and last Saturday lost 2-1 to bottom placed Kitwe United derailing their hopes and chances of playing continental football.

ZANIS Sports reports that Zanaco General Manager Kananda said in a press statement issued by Media and Public Relations Officer, Martha Nshimbi that the players and technical bench have been informed of the club’s decision.

“Zanaco Head Coach Chris Kaunda will not be in charge of the team for the last four games of the season” read the press statement.

The sending of Kaunda on leave brings to an end of his one and a half season tenure.

Kananda said team manager Robin Munsaka has been appointed to replace Chris Kaunda on interim basis and will take charge of Zanaco’s remaining league fixtures which include an away tie against Prison Leopards and a home fixture against Red Arrows.

Zanaco are currently second on the MTN FAZ League table and 8 points behind leaders ZESCO, and four points ahead of Buildcon who embarrassed the bankers with a 4 – 0 thrashing.

The Bankers are fighting for a spot in continental football with seven other super division teams and the club is hoping for no further slip ups.

Previous articleLow COVID adherence worry MOH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

ZANACO FC Coach sent on leave

FAZ MTN Super Division Heavyweights Zanaco Football Club has placed Head Coach Chris Kaunda on administrative leave. Zanaco Football Club...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Peace is Zambia’s legacy -Nundwe

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe says peace is the heritage for Zambia and must be preserved. And Mr Nundwe has called on residents...
Read more

Pardoned Prisoners not happy with Calls by NGOs and Opposition for the President not to pardon them in an election year

General News Chief Editor - 9
Inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility have condemned opposition leaders and FODEP for urging President Edgar Lungu not to pardon them this year. Some...
Read more

Zambia to commemorate Africa Freedom Day-Secretary to the Cabinet

General News Chief Editor - 8
Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that the country will today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 join the rest of Africa in commemorating...
Read more

Integrity committees promote effective service delivery-Malupenga

General News Photo Editor - 8
Government has restated that integrity committees that have been constituted in public institutions are inevitable for effective service provision to the Zambian people. Ministry of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.