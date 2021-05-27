9.5 C
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Couple detained for being in possession of counterfeit notes In Solwezi

Police in Solwezi have detained a couple of Kazomba compound for being in possession of suspected counterfeit notes amounting to K1, 600.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi and said the duo has been detained to help police with investigations.

Mr Njase said Bridget Mbowazi aged 22 of Kazomba compound was found in possession of 16 x 100 Zambian Kwacha notes with serial numbers FN 188805797, FN 188805753 and FN188805790 which she deposited in her Airtel money account.

“Janet Kasenda aged 23 of Messenger compound in Solwezi reported that whilst working in her booth, she received a client by the name of Bridget Mbowazi aged 22 of Kazomba compound who was found with 16×100 Zambian Kwacha after depositing in her Airtel money account,” he said.

Mr Njase said police managed to apprehend the female suspect who was later taken to police where she revealed that she got the money from her husband’s pocket in their house.

“With the help of other people, the suspect was brought to Kazomba police post. After interviews she revealed that she got the same counterfeit notes in a jacket for the husband in the house. Therefore, investigations were extended to the husband Erick Mwamba who was also interviewed but expressed ignorance”, he said.

Mr Njase said a docket of being in possession of counterfeit notes has been opened while the two suspects have been detained to allow for investigations.

Previous articleFrench oil marketing giant buys KenolKobil, enters Zambia market

