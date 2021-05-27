By JOHN CHOLA

French oil marketer Rubis Energie has commenced operations in Zambia with an initial plan to invest US$40 million in the economy for the next three to four years.

In Zambia the French oil marketing giant is trading under the RUBiS Energy Zambia brand after acquiring KenolKobil originally from Kenya.

On Tuesday, RUBiS officially launched its rebranded former Kobil service station in Ibex Hill.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUBiS Group, Jean-Christian Bergeron, has told Solwezi Today on the side-lines of the launch that the event signifies the beginning of rebranding and modernization of former Kobil sites as well as acquisition of new ones.

“KenolKobil, a company listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) attracted a public offer sale and we bought it for US$350 million. In Zambia we are investing US$5 million to US$10 million per year, to rebrand, to modernize and also sometimes to acquire new sites. It’s a constant investment for the next three to four years,” Bergeron explains.

In his address at the launch, Bergeron said the Paris Stock Exchange listed firm currently has operations in 40 countries in the world.

He said RUBiS Energy Zambia has been fully committed to Zambia as can be seen from its takeover of the national brand KenolKobil and Sam Fuel, which had a presence on the Copperbelt.

“Zambia is an important market for us as it has huge potential and our vision is to become the official brand of customers on the move. We will provide quality products and services with convenience, efficiency with care for the environment,” Bergeron said.

Speaking at the same event, RUBiS Energy Zambia General Manager Vincent Fleury said his company will establish in every corner of Zambia to provide quality services.

“There was no better time to have this launch than now. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic there is hope for the Zambian economy to bounce back stronger. For us, RUBiS Energy is unleashing new frontiers and creating new opportunities for Zambians to succeed,” Fleury said.

Fleury added that in Zambia, RUBiS Energy has so far rolled out 40 service stations across the country.

“This is a brand for Zambians and through them we commit to offering efficiency, excellency and above all consumer confidence to our new and already existing clientele. To further develop our accessibility, it’s our intent to expand our footprint and to invest heavily in the market,” Fleury added.

He assured the customers that the launch was the first step in the company’s pipeline of activities aimed at meeting their needs for mobility with high quality fuel and lubricants with the akg LPG brand through all service stations.

In addition, RUBiS is already innovating concepts aimed at satisfying the needs and desires of customers with convenient store brands—RUBiS Express, quick service restaurants, service bays and ATMs to make customers to feel at home while at RUBiS.

Government has hailed the RUBiS Energy investment in the country as the gesture will create job opportunities for citizens.

Director of Petroleum in the Ministry of Energy, Mandona Luhila–Muyovwe, commended Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for approving the acquisition of KenolKobil as the gesture recognized that the organization had the interest of Zambians at heart.

She said her ministry would continue promoting investments such as RUBiS Energy that promote employment opportunities and add great value to the country’s economy.