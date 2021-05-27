Talented Napsa Stars teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya is conspicuously missing from the 35-member Chipolopolo team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named for the three June friendlies while three high-profile players have been excused from next months assignments.

Chipolopolo has secured away friendly dates against Senegal, Benin and Sudan during the June FIFA international match window that will run from May 31 to June 15.

Mukeya has been in great form for Napsa in both domestic and continental action scoring nine competitive goals despite his clubs’ current woes.

The striker has scored four goals alone in the struggling Napsa’s last four matches as they battle relegation with five matches left.

But Micho has excused striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu who are fresh from retaining the Austrian league crown for a seventh successive time with RB Salzburg.

Also excused is Fashion Sakala who is leaving Belgian club KV Oostende for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland next season.

The trio has been left out to focus on their completed and prospective contractual obligations during the summer break.

Meanwhile, they are debut call-ups for Cardiff City youth player Ntazana Mayembe including the Lusaka Dynamos duo of defender Gaboniso Magenge and attacker Wisdom Moyela.

Chipolopolo will kick off their June friendly tour in Thies against hosts Senegal on June 5 before touching down in Cotonou to play Benin on June 8.

Omdurman will be Chipolopolo’s final stop where they will play Sudan on June 11.



GOALKEEPERS: Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Gregory Sianjase (Young Green Eagles), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

DEFENDERS:Tandi Mwape,Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe,DRC), Isaac Shamujompa,Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards, South Africa), Benedict Chepeshi,Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda(Kabwe Warriors),Gaboniso Magenge (Lusaka Dynamos), Adrian Chama (Zesco United)



MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Rally Bwalya, Clatous Chama (both Simba SC, Tanzania), Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda (both Djurgardens, Sweden), Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Edward Lungu (Kitwe United), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Klings Kangwa (Arsenal-Tula, Russia)



FORWARDS: Lameck Banda (Maccabi Netanya, Israel), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw, Poland), Collins Sikombe, Wisdom Moyela (both Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Phiri, Rogers Kola (both Zanaco), Ntazana Mayembe (Cardiff City, Wales), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu, South Africa)