9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mambwe residents shun COVID-19 vaccination

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Mambwe residents shun COVID-19 vaccination
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mambwe District Health Office is saddened with a low turnout of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination despite the drug being available.

Mambwe district Health Director George Mshanga expressed disappointment at the reluctance by people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even after carrying out sensitization messages to the communities on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Mshanga said the office had before conducted sensitization campaigns across the district to explain the benefits of being vaccinated as well as some symptoms that may occur in order to rid off myths surrounding the drug.

“As District Health Office, we have really tried our level best to convince people to get vaccinated as it is for their own benefit and it is one way that they would not have severe symptoms seeing as the vaccine has a 63.1 efficacy level. Unfortunately, due to the many myths going round, many people are shunning away. However, I would like to urge all those who got vaccinated to remember to get the second dose so that they can be protected,” Dr Mshanga said.

ZANIS reports that Dr Mshanga said this during the district stakeholder’s community engagement planning meeting held at Mambwe Town council chamber.

Dr Mshanga emphasized on the need to get vaccinated as the country has continued to record COVID-19 admissions.

Previous articleJimmy Mukeya Snubbed For Chipolopolo’s June Friendlies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Mambwe residents shun COVID-19 vaccination

Mambwe District Health Office is saddened with a low turnout of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination despite the drug...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Couple detained for being in possession of counterfeit notes In Solwezi

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Solwezi have detained a couple of Kazomba compound for being in possession of suspected counterfeit notes amounting to K1, 600. North-Western Province Commissioner...
Read more

Dundumwezi headmen get a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles and other items

Rural News Chief Editor - 21
The government has empowered the people of Chikanta Chiefdom in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo District of Southern Province with a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles...
Read more

1,500 households flooded in Mpulungu

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
About 1, 500 households along the lake shores in Mpulungu District have been flooded as a result rising water levels on Lake Tanganyika. ...
Read more

DEC officers attacked by irate residents of Kamano village

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Three Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers and seven other people have been attacked by irate residents of Kamano village in Senior Chief Sailunga's chiefdom...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.