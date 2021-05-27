Mambwe District Health Office is saddened with a low turnout of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination despite the drug being available.

Mambwe district Health Director George Mshanga expressed disappointment at the reluctance by people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even after carrying out sensitization messages to the communities on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Mshanga said the office had before conducted sensitization campaigns across the district to explain the benefits of being vaccinated as well as some symptoms that may occur in order to rid off myths surrounding the drug.

“As District Health Office, we have really tried our level best to convince people to get vaccinated as it is for their own benefit and it is one way that they would not have severe symptoms seeing as the vaccine has a 63.1 efficacy level. Unfortunately, due to the many myths going round, many people are shunning away. However, I would like to urge all those who got vaccinated to remember to get the second dose so that they can be protected,” Dr Mshanga said.

ZANIS reports that Dr Mshanga said this during the district stakeholder’s community engagement planning meeting held at Mambwe Town council chamber.

Dr Mshanga emphasized on the need to get vaccinated as the country has continued to record COVID-19 admissions.