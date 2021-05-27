9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Two jailed for stealing church musical equipment

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Two jailed for stealing church musical equipment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Kasama Magistrate Court has sentenced two men to three years imprisonment for stealing musical equipment from Ephraim Pentecostal Church valued at about K50, 000.

Facts of the matter are that between 22nd and 23rd March this year, the duo Gift Muma 21 and Leonard Chanda 25 of Chisanga Village in Kasama broke into a church building and committed a felony therein.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Joe Samboko said he had taken into consideration the mitigation and the fact that the duo were first offenders.

Magistrate Samboko however explained that cases of such nature cannot go unpunished and sentenced them to three years imprisonment each.

He also ordered that the musical instruments which were recovered be returned to the church.

Meanwhile, Police in Kasama have picked up a body of a man believed to be in his twenties who was found lying in a drainage along Lua Luo road in Newtown Township.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Jestus Nsokolo who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama said police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Nsokolo said the deceased was found with multiple cuts and had a fractured lower right arm.

“The unidentified dead body had marks all over it, a fractured lower right arm with multiple cuts and is suspected to have been dumped at the site,” he said.

He said the body has since been deposited in Kasama General Hospital mortuary.

Previous articleNew COVID-19 Cases in Zambia Jump to 320, Public urged not to ignore the guidelines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Two jailed for stealing church musical equipment

The Kasama Magistrate Court has sentenced two men to three years imprisonment for stealing musical equipment from Ephraim Pentecostal...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mambwe residents shun COVID-19 vaccination

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Mambwe District Health Office is saddened with a low turnout of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination despite the drug being available. Mambwe district Health Director...
Read more

Couple detained for being in possession of counterfeit notes In Solwezi

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Police in Solwezi have detained a couple of Kazomba compound for being in possession of suspected counterfeit notes amounting to K1, 600. North-Western Province Commissioner...
Read more

Dundumwezi headmen get a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles and other items

Rural News Chief Editor - 21
The government has empowered the people of Chikanta Chiefdom in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo District of Southern Province with a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles...
Read more

1,500 households flooded in Mpulungu

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
About 1, 500 households along the lake shores in Mpulungu District have been flooded as a result rising water levels on Lake Tanganyika. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.