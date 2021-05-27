The Kasama Magistrate Court has sentenced two men to three years imprisonment for stealing musical equipment from Ephraim Pentecostal Church valued at about K50, 000.

Facts of the matter are that between 22nd and 23rd March this year, the duo Gift Muma 21 and Leonard Chanda 25 of Chisanga Village in Kasama broke into a church building and committed a felony therein.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Joe Samboko said he had taken into consideration the mitigation and the fact that the duo were first offenders.

Magistrate Samboko however explained that cases of such nature cannot go unpunished and sentenced them to three years imprisonment each.

He also ordered that the musical instruments which were recovered be returned to the church.

Meanwhile, Police in Kasama have picked up a body of a man believed to be in his twenties who was found lying in a drainage along Lua Luo road in Newtown Township.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Jestus Nsokolo who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama said police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Nsokolo said the deceased was found with multiple cuts and had a fractured lower right arm.

“The unidentified dead body had marks all over it, a fractured lower right arm with multiple cuts and is suspected to have been dumped at the site,” he said.

He said the body has since been deposited in Kasama General Hospital mortuary.