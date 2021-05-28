9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 28, 2021
Briefcase rice buyers invade Chama district

By Chief Editor
Senior Chief Kambombo of the Senga people in Chama district has commended the government for its commitment to improve the agriculture sector in the area.

The chief said the agriculture sector in Chama has in recent years recorded high yields owing to good agriculture policies coupled with the early distribution of farming inputs.

He was speaking at his palace yesterday when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga paid a courtesy call on him.

Senior chief Kambombo said the Patriotic Front (PF) administration has performed well in various economic sectors, which include agriculture.

He was however worried that some briefcase buyers have invaded the area to buy the farm produce, especially rice from small scale farmers.

The traditional leader said the briefcase buyers, who include foreign nationals, are taking advantage of farmers’ challenges to access markets because of poor feeder roads.

Senior chief Kambombo has since appealed to the government to ensure that small scale farmers have access to markets where they can sell their produce at a competitive price.

“Briefcase buyers have invaded the district buying agriculture produce from the small scale farmers. These briefcase buyers are offering low prices,” he said.

He also appealed to the government to expedite works on the remaining 61 kilometres of the Chama-Matumbo road.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said government considers traditional leaders as partners in development.

“As government leaders, we will continue to consult traditional leaders on various matters affecting traditional leaders and their subjects,” he said.

Captain Mulenga promised to follow up the contractor engaged to work on the Chama-Matumbo road and find out when he is going to re-mobilise.

Meanwhile, Neria’s Investments has started delivering fertilisers to Chama district for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma told Capt. Mulenga that authorities in the district have since started identifying transporters to be engaged for the distribution of farming inputs to various places.

Mr. Ngoma said it was the plan of the district administration to ensure that farming inputs are distributed to all the areas in Chama by August this year.

