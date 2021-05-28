Zambia boss Milutin Sredojevic has confirmed that Chipolopolo have approached Dutch international Guus Til regarding a potential switch of allegiance.

Til, 23, was born in Samfya, Zambia, but moved to the Netherlands at the age of three and has represented the European country on the international stage, going so far as to make his senior debut for the country under Ronald Koeman in 2018.

However, the Spartak Moscow star could be set to switch allegiances to his country of birth after national team coach Sredojevic confirmed that the Football Association had approached him about representing Zambia.

“We have approached him,” the former Orlando Pirates boss shared on Twitter. “Respectfully, we shall see what the future holds ahead as we have some of his young age mates that would be an absolute football delight to watch.

“It is mind-blowing for Zambia football lovers to play together Guus Till [sic.], Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala…”

Til started his career in the Dutch Eredivisie where he quickly established himself as a star player at AZ Alkmaar, scoring 28 goals in 96 appearances for the club from midfield to earn his first call-up to the Netherlands squad.

He then joined Russian giants Spartak Moscow in 2019 before spending the recently-concluded season on loan in the Bundesliga with SC Freiburg, although he is likely to be on the move again next season.

According to German publication kicker, Til has returned to his parent club despite Freiburg holding an option to buy him, and it is anticipated that he will return to Holland to spend the 2020/21 season on loan with Feyenoord.