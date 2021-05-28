Former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi has been jailed for two years. This is after the former Minister was convicted by the Lusaka magistrate court on charges of willful failure to follow procedure.

In this matter, Ms Kabanshi failed to follow procedure or guidelines, relating to engaging and amending the contract, between the Ministry of Community Development and ZAMPOST, for payments of Social Cash Transfer money.

In passing judgement today, Lusaka Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale said the offence, Ms. Kabanshi committed is serious and attracts a custodial sentence of up to 14 years.

He also said the circumstances, under which the offence was committed were aggravating, especially that ZAMPOST failed to pay the poor people, who needed the money.

Magistrate Mwale also stated that it is sad that those, who opposed the then Minister, were retired in the national interest, even if they meant well for the country.

He, therefore, said Ms Kabanshi needed to go to jail for 2 years, simple imprisonment so that others can learn.