Friday, May 28, 2021
Headlines
Zambia's annual inflation jumps to 18-year high

Zambia’s annual rate of inflation rose by 0.5 percentage points in May compared to April, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose to 23.2 percent in May from 22.7 percent in April, the highest in 18 years.

This was mainly attributed to increases in prices of food items such as fish, oils and fats, among others.

In a release, the statistics agency said food inflation increased to 28.5 percent during April from 27.2 percent the previous month while non-food inflation decreased to 17.1 percent from 17.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s monthly inflation decreased to 2.0 percent in May from 2.1 percent in April.

This was mainly due to general price movements of selected non-food items.

