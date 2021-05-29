Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has warned political players not to dare the police by defying Covid-19 protocols and that Zambia Police will not tolerate being dared by political parties who want to go against the health authorities’ advice by holding political rallies.

The Deputy IG was speaking in Kawambwa Constituency where she was to assess the security situation following some pockets violence recorded shortly after the nominations.

She said the Electoral Commission of Zambia and President Edgar Lungu have been on record discouraging Covid-19 high-spreader events such as rallies, hence the need for the Police to enforce the health regulations.

Mrs. Katanga has since advised political parties to canvass for votes using other means such as electronic and print media. Mrs. Katanga has warned perpetrators of violence in Kawambwa of arrests and imprisonment once found wanting.

The Deputy IG explained that she and Luapula Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda have engaged political parties that were involved in violence in Kawambwa.

Mrs. Katanga said calm has returned to Kawambwa following beefed up Police presence.