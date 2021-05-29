Fr. Benedict Ngandwe has been ushered into office to serve as the new MISA Zambia Chairperson following an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka.

Others elected into office include Jean Ndayisenga, Dr. Basil Hamusokwe and Fr. Barnabas Simatende as Committee Members to serve in the National Governing Council (NGC) of MISA Zambia.

Fr. Ngandwe who is also Radio Icengelo Director replaces Hellen Mwale who served in that position as the first female candidate and has contributed to the growth and development of the Zambian chapter of MISA.

Fr. Ngandwe thanked the outgoing Board for their work and called for unity for the development and growth of MISA Zambia.

The MISA Zambia NGC is responsible for providing policy direction to the institution thus rendering it a true democratic membership driven organisation.

The new board will serve for a term of three years.

Meanwhile, -A media trainer, Herbert Macha has urged journalists to acquaint themselves with the Electoral Process Act to avoid false reporting during this year’s general elections.

Mr Macha said Section 84 of the Electoral Act makes it illegal to publish false statements in respect of the candidate.

He said journalists should have vital information on the Act as it is a tool that will guide them on how to provide accurate news on the entire electoral process up to the declaration of results.

“During elections journalists should by all means avoid the use of abusive editorial comments which might insight violence,” he advised.

Mr Macha said this during media training on investigative reporting hosted by Free Press Initiative (FPI).

He stated that interviews should be conducted with fairness, adequate time, and treatment should be given to all the participating candidates in the elections.

Mr Macha further said the importance of knowing the legal requirements, statutes and ethical issues to consider during the process of investigative journalism will help journalists with the dos and don’ts on investigative reporting.

He added that journalists should always get information from credible sources and should by all means avoid attributes on anonymous sources at all times as this does not give credibility to the investigative story.