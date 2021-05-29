9.5 C
Zanaco Bounce Back To Dent Napsa Stars Survival Hopes

Napsa Stars suffered a major blow in their survival battle following a 2-0 loss to Zanaco in Saturday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

After a goalless first half, Napsa collapsed in the last stanza as Zanaco recovered from a three match winless run with late goals.

League leading scorer Moses Phiri put the Bankers in front after 68 minutes and his captain Rodger Kola made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

This was Zanaco’s first game since sending coach Chris Kaunda on forced leave last Wednesday.

Zanaco have completed a double over Napsa whom they edged 2-1 in the reverse fixture last December.

The win pushed second placed Zanaco to 53 points, five behind leaders Zesco United, after playing 31 matches.

Napsa remained third from the bottom on 36 points after playing 30 matches.

