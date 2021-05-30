Midfielders Clatus Chama and Lubambo Musonda are out of Chipolopolo’s June friendly programme.

Chama of Tanzanian club Simba SC has been excused from duty following the death of his wife on Saturday.

But his brother and Zesco United defender Adrian Chama will return to camp after the funeral.

Lubambo has been ruled out due to a recurring knee injury he had earlier sustained at his Polish club Slask Wroclaw.

The midfielder was one of the first two foreign-based call-ups to report to camp last Thursday together with Klings Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula.

Elsewhere,Cardiff City striker Ntazana Mayembe joined the Chipolopolo camp on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker is hoping to make his Zambia debut during next months away friendlies against Sudan, Senegal and Benin.

Meanwhile, the TP Mazembe defensive duo of Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape are due to report for training on Monday after arriving from DR Congo on Sunday evening.