Sports
CHIPOLOPOLO CAMP WRAP:Chama Out, Lubambo Injured, Ntazana Jets In

Midfielders Clatus Chama and Lubambo Musonda are out of Chipolopolo’s June friendly programme.

Chama of Tanzanian club Simba SC has been excused from duty following the death of his wife on Saturday.

But his brother and Zesco United  defender Adrian Chama will return  to camp after the funeral.

Lubambo has been ruled out due to a recurring knee injury he had earlier sustained at his Polish club Slask Wroclaw.

The midfielder was one of the  first two foreign-based call-ups to  report to camp last Thursday together with Klings Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula.

Elsewhere,Cardiff City striker Ntazana Mayembe joined the Chipolopolo camp on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker is hoping  to make his Zambia debut during next months away friendlies against Sudan, Senegal and Benin.

Meanwhile, the TP Mazembe defensive duo of Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape  are due to report for training on Monday after arriving from DR Congo on Sunday evening.

