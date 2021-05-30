9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

Demand answers from PF on the Burning of Markets and Gassing of People-UPND SG

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has challenged voters to ask the Patritic Front (PF) government to provide them with answers regarding issues that affect them such the burning of markets and gassing of people.

Mr Imenda said there are many unanswered questions regarding purchase of fire tenders at inflated prices as well as purchase of expired drugs.
The party Secretary General was speaking in Kabwe yesterday during a mobilization exercise in three wards.

Mr Imenda recieved a total of over 900 defectors from the PF led by Chinyanja PF Councillor Gabriel Bwalya together with the entire ward officials and various branches from Luwasensa and Kangomba ward.

The Secretary General urged the people to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND on August 12th, so as to revive the country’s ailing economy.

He observed that President Hichilema is a successful farmer and businessman who will look for opportunities that will benefit the Zambian people including exporting of maize to parts of the world including China.

And UPND Chairman for Industry and Commerce Bernard Mpundu said it was time for Zambians to assess the performance of PF government and decide and allow themselves to be hoodwinked with paltry offers of mealie meal.

Mr Mpundu reminded the voters of the escalating high commodity prices and urged them to use it as the yardstick to vote the Lungu led PF regime out of office.

The SG presented the aspiring candidates who included Kwacha Percy Chato, Kabwe Central Chrisota Phiri, Mayoral Gary Domingo, Kanonmbe Briton Munyama and Munyama Jacob Njovu

