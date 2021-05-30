9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Sports
Jesse Were Hat-Trick Moves Zesco Closer to Ninth League Title

Jesse Were scored a hat-trick today in a 4-0 demolition of Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola that put Zesco United within two points of the 2020/21 FAZ Super League title.

The goals were strangely Were’s  first hat-trick of the season by his  very high standards in what has been a very quiet campaign in which he  has scored a mere five league goals to date.

Were put Zesco ahead in the 8th minute before adding his second in the 31st minute.

Winston Kalengo sent Zesco 3-0 into the break in a first half Kitwe United were second best throughout.

The Kenyan international striker completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute.

Sunday’s victory saw Zesco restore its eight-point lead over Zanaco on 61 and 53 points with four and three games left to play.  

Victory over Napsa at the same venue on June 9 will see Zesco attain an unassailable 63 points.

Zesco are chasing a ninth league crown that will see them equal Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and put them four titles behind record champions Nkana.

