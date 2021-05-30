Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned political parties against conducting political activities without notifying the police during campaigns.

Mr. Kanganja has observed that some politicians are deliberately disregarding provisions of the law by conducting political activities outside the provisions of the law.

He says some politicians have opted to disregard the advice by regulating officers and have opted to go ahead with public activities even when advised not to.

Mr. Kanganja has also expressed concern that political parties are conducting their door to door campaigns and processions without notifying the police while abrogating the Ministry of Heal COVID-19 guidelines.

He has further urged political parties intending to conduct public activities to have public health certificates and notify the police of their intentions for security purposes.

Mr. Kanganja says some of the unregulated door to door campaign activities and processions which have resulted in political cadres clashing resulting in some sustaining injuries.

He has warned that Police will not condone such misconduct which has the potential to instill fear in members of communities.

Mr. Kanganja has since called on all those that intend to have public gatherings including Resident Doctors who have been gathering illegally to abide by Public Health guidelines which have been spelt out by Health experts through the laws of Zambia.

He says any conduct to the contrary shall not be tolerated by police and those found abrogating the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Inspector General has directed all Regulating Officers at all levels to be firm on the ground and ensure that law and order prevails at all times.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo.