China has donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Zambia that will benefit 50, 000 people. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama disclosed the development when he gave an update on Zambia’s Covid-19 situation today.

Dr. Malama said the Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for use on the Zambian population and is expected in the country soon.

He said the country has placed high priority on the vaccination agenda in light of the looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted that with the approval of the Sinopharm vaccine for use on the Zambian population, we anticipate to receive the 100,000 doses in due course pledged to Zambia by the People’s Republic of China and this will benefit 50,000 of our people being a two dose vaccine,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary assured Zambians that government is working hard to analyse the evolving epidemiological state of the pandemic and heighten the country’s response by making vaccines available and accessible to Zambians.

“Given the observed rise in our daily Covid-19 cases and our critical epidemiological analysis of the situation, it is clear that Zambia is entering the third wave and unless we ramp up our preventive interventions, the Covid-19 narration for our country may be so different in the coming weeks, a very undesirable situation indeed,” said Dr. Malama.

He stated that government will continue to cement its multisectoral approach in responding to Covid-19 by continually creating resilience in the health care systems in order to address other public health concerns in the country.

Dr. Malama further said government will continue to implement targeted testing as part of routine surveillance and case finding intervention, which in the last 24 hours has detected 213 new confirmed cases out of 3,642 tests conducted

He said the new cases have taken the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date in the country to 95,263.

Dr. Malama said Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recorded positivity rates of 11, 12, and seven, which are way above the World Health Organisation recommendation of five.

This indicates a higher transmission and likelihood of more people with Covid-19 in the community.

He said Lusaka recorded 130 new cases, followed by Eastern 21, Western 19, Southern 20, Central 13, North-western four, Northern three, Copperbelt two, and Luapula one while Muchinga recorded no new cases in the last 24 hours.

“The breakdown of the new cases and positivity (given in brackets) by province are as follows: Central 13 (3.4%), Copperbelt 2 (0.6%), Eastern 21 (12.3%), Luapula 1 (0.5%), Lusaka 130 (11%), Muchinga 0 (0%), Northern 3 (2.1%), North-western 4 (2.6%), Southern 20 (2.6%) and Western 19 (7.3%). With three of our ten provinces recording a positivity above 5%, this is indicative of higher transmission and that there are likely more people with COVID-19 in the community,” he said.

Dr. Malama also announced that three people, two from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and one from Muchinga died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,281, with 721 classified as Covid deaths and 560 as Covid-19 associated deaths.

He said 204 discharges were recorded from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 91,956.

Dr. Malama said there are currently 2,026 active cases, of which 1,923 are under community management and 103 are admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities.

He said in the last 24 hours, there were 17 new admissions and those presently in admission, 73 are on oxygen therapy and 13 in a critical condition.

The Permanent Secretary has therefore urged the general public to continue adhering to Covid-19 public health guidelines and measures of masking up, washing hands, maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowding and staying home and seeking medical attention early.