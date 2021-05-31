9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 31, 2021
Sports
Jesse Were Toasts 100 Goal Milestone

Striker Jesse Were admits he never thought about scoring 100 goals for Zesco United when joining the club in 2016.

Kenya forward Were on Sunday achieved the 100 goals milestone in all competition when netting a hat-trick in Zesco’s 4-0 league win over Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

In an interview with journalists, the lanky striker expressed his happiness on the milestone.

“Getting this milestone of century goals for the club, it just makes me happy and it motivates me,” Were said.

“When you leave home you usually go searching and thank God the search has become great and I have managed to score 100 goals for the team and I will keep on working hard.”

“Yes it gives me a lot of appetite and also it motivates me because it is not easy , behind the scenes we pass through a lot of hard work and coming to showcase on the pitch it makes me feel happy and at ease,” he said.

Were has scored just five goals in the league this season.

The striker adds that he wants to score at least five more goals before the season ends.

