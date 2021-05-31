Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Brian Sampa of arrest should he continue disregarding his three months suspension pending investigations and hearing into his conduct as a medical doctor.

Mr. Kanganja said that Dr. Sampa should not perform his duties as a medical doctor or participate in any activity related to his profession during the next three months.

Mr. Kanganja said that this was a directive by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) for Dr. Sampa to comply with, but he has however continued to address zoom meetings as RDAZ President.

The Police Chief added that Dr. Sampa’s behaviour is in contravention of the conditions of his suspension which are in line with the Health Professions Act of 2009.

He has warned Dr. Sampa that police will move in and arrest him should he desist.

Mr. Kanganja has also warned those attending Dr. Sampa’s meetings on Zoom platforms that they will also be picked up for attending the illegal meetings, as the police have enough capacity to do so, adding that the new law on Cyber-crime and security has made the work of the police on such matters easier.

The IG was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Three days ago, the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) suspended Dr. Sampa’s practicing license for gross professional misconduct.