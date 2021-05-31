9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 31, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Kanganja warns Doctors Association President and threatens to arrest those attending illegal ZOOM meetings

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Kanganja warns Doctors Association President and threatens to arrest those ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Brian Sampa of arrest should he continue disregarding his three months suspension pending investigations and hearing into his conduct as a medical doctor.

Mr. Kanganja said that Dr. Sampa should not perform his duties as a medical doctor or participate in any activity related to his profession during the next three months.

Mr. Kanganja said that this was a directive by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) for Dr. Sampa to comply with, but he has however continued to address zoom meetings as RDAZ President.

The Police Chief added that Dr. Sampa’s behaviour is in contravention of the conditions of his suspension which are in line with the Health Professions Act of 2009.

He has warned Dr. Sampa that police will move in and arrest him should he desist.

Mr. Kanganja has also warned those attending Dr. Sampa’s meetings on Zoom platforms that they will also be picked up for attending the illegal meetings, as the police have enough capacity to do so, adding that the new law on Cyber-crime and security has made the work of the police on such matters easier.

The IG was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Three days ago, the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) suspended Dr. Sampa’s practicing license for gross professional misconduct.

Previous articleRTSA suspends all spinning and drifting motor sporting events

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Kanganja warns Doctors Association President and threatens to arrest those attending illegal ZOOM meetings

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Brian Sampa of arrest should...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Politicians should adhere to the health warnings and not put the lives of Zambians at risk-Wina

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
REPUBLICAN VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on all political parties in Zambia to maintain peace, law and order ahead of the upcoming August...
Read more

President Lungu can’t Decide how Campaigns should be conducted,he is also a player in the Game-UPND Youth chairperson

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has charged that the directive from President Lungu to ban rallies...
Read more

Government dismayed with Doctors’ continued attempts to disrupt delivery of health services through a ‘GO-SLOW’

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Government has said that is is dismayed with the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia’s (RDAZ) continued attempts to disrupt delivery of health services...
Read more

Charity Katanga warns political players not to dare the Zambia police by defying Covid-19 protocols

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has warned political players not to dare the police by defying Covid-19 protocols and that Zambia ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.