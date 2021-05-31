Kalomo District Electoral 0fficer, Oswell Mpofu has advised voter education facilitators in the area to diligently apply themselves to ensure that eligible voters in this year’s general elections turn out in numbers to cast their vote.

Mr. Mpofu says this year’s election was crucial as many political players has come on board and urged stakeholders in the electoral process to carry out their duties diligently in order to gain public confidence.

“This year’s election is crucial, therefore some of you, as voter education facilitators must apply yourselves to the task on issues pertaining to elections in an effort to reduce voter apathy and the number of rejected ballot papers in the forthcoming elections,” Mpofu said.

The District Electoral 0fficer was speaking at the official opening of a five day voter education facilitators’ training workshop in Kalomo over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kalomo district voter education committee chairperson, Elizabeth Kawaza has prodded voter education facilitators to abide by the electoral code of conduct.

Mrs. Kawaza says all facilitators should be non-partisan, objective and transparent in their conduct under their 60 days Electoral Commission of Zambia bondage when conducting voter education to the electorate in the 20 wards of Kalomo central and Dundumwezi constituencies in the district.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) has instructed to allocate two voter education facilitators in each ward country-wide to sensitize people on electoral issues.

Zambia has over Seven million eligible voters to participate in the August, 12, general elections.