JOINT CSO PRESS RELEASE ON THREATS TO PROSECUTE ATTENDEES OF RESIDENT DOCTORS’ ASSOCIATION ZOOM MEETINGS

We, the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs), note with great alarm a statement allegedly made by the Inspector-General of Police on 30th May 2021 threatening to prosecute attendees of Zoom meetings hosted by the President of the Resident Doctors’ Association of Zambia, Dr. Brian Sampa, on the basis that such meetings are illegal on account of Dr. Sampa allegedly having been suspended by the Health Professional Council of Zambia and are contrary to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.

It is the position of the undersigned that neither the Health Professional Council Act nor the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act criminalise attendance of online meetings addressed by an official who might or might not have been suspended. We therefore view the threat issued by the Inspector-General of Police as the continued attempt to curtail the constitutional freedom of association that citizens enjoy.

It is an abrogation of the citizen rights of expression and association that has been carried out for years in the in the physical space through the abuse of the Public Order Act. This suppression of both rights is now being transferred to the cyber space on vague and undefined grounds, as the undersigned CSOs warned would happen when the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill was being debated. We wish to remind the Inspector-General of Police that the constitutional right to freedom of assembly is guaranteed regardless of the platform. The powers of the police should not be used to intimidate citizens, especially ahead of the 2021 general elections.

We urge the members of the Resident Doctors’ Association to demand that the Police Service provide a specified legal basis within the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act on which their right to assemble online is being threatened. The blanket claim of illegality and general threats of prosecution under the Act have no place in a democratic dispensation. We urge all members of the public to educate themselves on the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act to avoid being taken advantage of by any person or authority. Finally, we urge the police to also educate themselves of this new law to avoid illegally enforcing it.

Again, we jointly remind the police that the constitutional rights of citizens be respected even when the exercise of those rights is inconvenient for government.

Linda Kasonde

Executive Director, Chapter One Foundation

Signed for and on behalf of the following CSOs:

ActionAid Zambia

Alliance for Community Action

Bloggers of Zambia

Caritas Zambia

Chapter One Foundation

GEARS

Peoples’ Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia

Transparency International Zambia

Zambia Council for Social DevelopmentC