By Venus N Msyani,Concerned Citizen

Zambia Inspector General of Police contract about to expire without convincing proof of improvement

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, two civilians were killed in Lusaka as the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared before the police to face police interrogation.

The incident forced Zambian president Edgar Lungu to make some changes to the Zambia Police Service command. The president sounded not not happy with then eroding peoples’ confidence in the Zambia police.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonnie Kapeso was dropped. The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja was given a six months contract to prove his competence.

According to president Lungu, Kanganja’s six months contract was to allow enough time for IG to transform the police and regain peoples’ confidence.

It was not an easy contract as the Inspector General would have to serve without fear or favor. Something that could not happen without offending the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres or even the president.

It could be a reason why the contract has entered its sixth month and IG Kanganja seem stack on the same spot. No change to show. If any, not enough to regain peoples’ confidence.

The just ended nonviolence nomination filing process for the upcoming August 12 election has earned the police a thank you from the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“Zambia Police, thank you for maintaining law and order during our nominations filing. Nkani Izibika. We shall not forget you Ku Canaan,” Hakainde posted on Facebook on May 20.

Again, the United Party for National Development leader Hichilema has just thanked police on his Facebook post:

“Special thanks to the police officers who were assigned to police our visit in Kanyama for the professional conduct they exhibited,” posts Hakainde to thank police for peaceful visit to Kanyama in Lusaka where he went to check on victims of PF cruelty.

It is a positive thing but not strong enough to overshadow the favor that PF cadres continue to enjoy from Kanganja and the police. Even when they act above the law in day light, Kanganja seem to ignore.

The ambiguity in the Zambian law has led to questioning of president Lungu eligibility to contest the upcoming August 12th elections.

The Legal Resource Foundation has taken the matter to court and is being represented by State Counsel John Sangwa.

Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba is not happy with Sangwa’s decision to represent the Legal Resource Foundation and has called for PF to treat him as a political opponent.

Sangwa takes it as a threat and many Zambians agree with him and are calling for police to act but in vain.

Threatening peoples’ lives is not free speech but a crime. Kanganja can’t be silence on Kamba’s behavior and expect to regain peoples’ confidence. His silence is proof of favoritism.

Zambian are very much aware that if Kamba was from the opposition, he would be in trouble with the police. Probably spend more than 48 hours in custody before appearing in court. Another area which Kanganja has completely failed to transform.

Covid-19 is another issue. The PF government is trying to use Covid-19 restrictions to stop the opposition from selling out their manifestos and Kanganja is openly trying to help actualize the plan.

The interesting part is that Kanganja wants to go the extra mile. PF is pushing to ban rallies and the Inspector General is pushing for Zambia to go into the August election without door-to-door campaigns!

Acting like he is not interested in winning public confidence.

Unfortunately, whether the Inspector General should go or stay after his contract expires is in the hands of president Edgar Lungu.

But still, it is possible to influence Lungu’s decision. Lusaka Times has a comment section. People should use it to help evaluate Inspector General Kanganja.

