President Edgar Lungu is expected in Luapula province today for a four-day working visit.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota said during the visit, the Head of State is set to commission a fuel depot, two mini hospitals, inspect water projects and witness the official harvest of the Greenfield maize irrigation crop, among other developmental projects.

According to the programme, President Lungu is expected to visit Mansa, Kawambwa, Samfya, Lunga, Chembe, Milenge and Chifunabuli districts.