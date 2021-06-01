9.5 C
The Catholic Church has all it takes to involve itself in peace building

By Chief Editor
Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Most Rev. Ignatius Chama has observed that all efforts to bring about a peaceful Zambia cannot bear much fruit if people who want to take part in peace building do not have what it takes to be peace builders.

He said people cannot go into peace building without knowing their roles and place they would occupy in the process and the driving rationale.

Archbishop Chama said this when he opened a ZCCB Peacebuilding Webinar which attracted a wide range of participates from across all the Catholic Dioceses in Zambia on Monday 31st May,2021.

Archbishop Chama also said the Catholic Church has all it takes to involve itself in peace building needs and should from time to time to remind itself to brush up and dust up old positions so that its responses to being a peace builder are relevant to the Kairos -which is the right time to do the right thing.

“We are a Church that has all it takes to involve itself in peace building. But we need from time to time to remind ourselves to brush up and dust up our old positions so that our responses to the needs of the Church being peace builder are relevant to the Kairos,” he said.

“I see this workshop as a moment of revisiting and time turning our roles as a Church that is fully involved in peace building as well as brushing up strategies that will equip us in being peacemakers,” Archbishop Chama added.

Archbishop Chama further urged workshop participant to prepare the ‘laborers’ for peacemaking in Zambia, and their efforts be supported by the power of God so that the agents of peace building may become effective drivers and mediators of peace.

The workshop which will close on Thursday, 3rd June,2021 is being held under the theme; Towards Peaceful Zambia-The Role of the Church.

ZCCB held a similar workshop last November and drew participants from various levels of our church which included Bishops, Pastoral Coordinators, Caritas Directors, and Communication Secretaries from Dioceses and Archdioceses.

