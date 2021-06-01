9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia Police did not arrest and detain a lot of Resident Medical Doctors-Kanganja

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia Police did not arrest and detain a lot of Resident Medical...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled reports being circulated in some sections of the media that Zambia Police arrested and detained a lot of Resident Medical Doctors.

In a statement, Mr Kanganja said to the contrary, only one Medical Doctor was called and interviewed by the Police.

He has since expressed displeasure on the conduct of some Resident Medical Doctors who staged an Unlawful Assembly at their Hostels at UTH in Lusaka yesterday.

He said the conduct was uncalled for and shall at no point be condoned by the police.

Mr Kanganja also stated that it has come to the attention of the police that not all those that paraded themselves as protesters yesterday are Medical Doctors, but that among them were importers who joined with the aim of deceiving the public.

He said this was evidenced by normal and smooth operations without any disruption of medical services at the health facility.

Mr Kanganja said it is evident that the action is politically motivated and the police, will follow the matter to the end.

“I am warning the doctors that, if such conduct continues, they risk having their association deregistered with the Registrar of Societies as their activities are in contravention of their Constitution presented to the Registrar of Societies at the time of registration,” he said.

“I, therefore, advise those that would want to continue with their illegal activities as was demonstrated today , to reconsider their position or risk being arrested,”.

Previous articleBASKETBALL: CBU Robins Start Womens Season With A Bang

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police did not arrest and detain a lot of Resident Medical Doctors-Kanganja

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled reports being circulated in some sections of the media that Zambia ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Resolve Doctors crisis-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on the PF government to quickly resolve the doctors crisis. Mr. Hichilema said Government must quickly address the concerns...
Read more

China donates 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
China has donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Zambia that will benefit 50, 000 people. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical...
Read more

Zambia in Covid-19 third wave as new confirmed cases rise by 159% in one week

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
A Medical Expert in Zambia has warned that the Covid-19 third wave is now underway in Zambia. Dr Francis Mupeta who is the Head of...
Read more

Kanganja warns Doctors Association President and threatens to arrest those attending illegal ZOOM meetings

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Brian Sampa of arrest should he continue disregarding his three...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.