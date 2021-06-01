Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dispelled reports being circulated in some sections of the media that Zambia Police arrested and detained a lot of Resident Medical Doctors.

In a statement, Mr Kanganja said to the contrary, only one Medical Doctor was called and interviewed by the Police.

He has since expressed displeasure on the conduct of some Resident Medical Doctors who staged an Unlawful Assembly at their Hostels at UTH in Lusaka yesterday.

He said the conduct was uncalled for and shall at no point be condoned by the police.

Mr Kanganja also stated that it has come to the attention of the police that not all those that paraded themselves as protesters yesterday are Medical Doctors, but that among them were importers who joined with the aim of deceiving the public.

He said this was evidenced by normal and smooth operations without any disruption of medical services at the health facility.

Mr Kanganja said it is evident that the action is politically motivated and the police, will follow the matter to the end.

“I am warning the doctors that, if such conduct continues, they risk having their association deregistered with the Registrar of Societies as their activities are in contravention of their Constitution presented to the Registrar of Societies at the time of registration,” he said.

“I, therefore, advise those that would want to continue with their illegal activities as was demonstrated today , to reconsider their position or risk being arrested,”.