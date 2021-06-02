Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s Chipolopolo have landed in Senegal on the first leg of their June three-friendly-match Tour.

Chipolopolo arrived after 20h00 Zambian time following an eight-hour trans-continental flight that took them from Addis Ababa to Dakar via Bamako, Mali.

This is after the team made a night stop in Addis Ababa on Tuesday after leaving Lusaka yesterday afternoon.

Zambia are due to spend the day in Dakar before moving to Thies later on Thursday where they will play Senegal on June 5.

Micho’s team will leave Dakar on June 6 for Cotonou to play their penultimate friendly against Benin on June 8.

The tour will end at Omdurman where they will face hosts Sudan on June 11.