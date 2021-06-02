Veteran politician George Mpombo has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) will retain power this year’s elections slated for August 12th.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Mpombo, who is former Defence Minister under MMD regime, said that the opposition has no chance of winning the August 12 general elections and advised the opposition to prepare their minds that the ruling party will win elections and the incumbent President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will be sworn in again as Republican President.

Dr Mpombo pointed out that the overcrowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined the chances of opposition emerging victorious, thus giving more advantage to the ruling party.

“The overcrowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined chances of opposition emerging victorious, thus throwing change the mantra under the bus,” Dr Mpombo said.

“The incontestable fact of vote splitting among the opposition ranks and file will deliver a debilitating blow, with the ruling party likely to successfully navigate the elections,” he said before adding: ” In 2006 under late President Mwanawasa, MMD lost Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces but managed to win elections by winning Eastern, Central, North-Western and Western Provinces and by sweeping Ndola rural. So there may be sharing of votes in Copperbelt and Lusaka but the opposition must forget about these other areas, the people will vote for the ruling party.”

This year has seen one of the highest numbers of presidential candidates in the field in recent elections. 16 Presidential candidates successfully filed in their nomination papers for the 12th August general elections out of the 20 paid-up candidates at the official close of the nomination period.

The ruling PF, UPND, Third Liberation Movement, Socialist Party, Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP), UNIP’s, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) and MMD have successfully filed in their nomination papers.

Other parties are Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Democratic Party (DP ), Leadership Movement (LM), Zambia United for Sustainable Development ( ZUSD ), National Restoration Party (NAREP), New Heritage Party(NHP), People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF ) all successfully managed to file in their nomination papers for their respective Presidential candidates and running mates.