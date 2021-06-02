Veteran politician George Mpombo has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) will retain power this year’s elections slated for August 12th.
Speaking in an interview, Dr Mpombo, who is former Defence Minister under MMD regime, said that the opposition has no chance of winning the August 12 general elections and advised the opposition to prepare their minds that the ruling party will win elections and the incumbent President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will be sworn in again as Republican President.
Dr Mpombo pointed out that the overcrowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined the chances of opposition emerging victorious, thus giving more advantage to the ruling party.
“The overcrowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined chances of opposition emerging victorious, thus throwing change the mantra under the bus,” Dr Mpombo said.
“The incontestable fact of vote splitting among the opposition ranks and file will deliver a debilitating blow, with the ruling party likely to successfully navigate the elections,” he said before adding: ” In 2006 under late President Mwanawasa, MMD lost Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces but managed to win elections by winning Eastern, Central, North-Western and Western Provinces and by sweeping Ndola rural. So there may be sharing of votes in Copperbelt and Lusaka but the opposition must forget about these other areas, the people will vote for the ruling party.”
This year has seen one of the highest numbers of presidential candidates in the field in recent elections. 16 Presidential candidates successfully filed in their nomination papers for the 12th August general elections out of the 20 paid-up candidates at the official close of the nomination period.
The ruling PF, UPND, Third Liberation Movement, Socialist Party, Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP), UNIP’s, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) and MMD have successfully filed in their nomination papers.
Other parties are Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Democratic Party (DP ), Leadership Movement (LM), Zambia United for Sustainable Development ( ZUSD ), National Restoration Party (NAREP), New Heritage Party(NHP), People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF ) all successfully managed to file in their nomination papers for their respective Presidential candidates and running mates.
Your logic does not make sense Bwana.
How did Edith Nawakwi and other split the vote before????
Briefcase parties in Zambia do not split the vote
Braggadocio has expounded. This thesis was arrived at after much cogitation. Even Mr Quagmire would concur with this enunciated dictum!
Tell that to HH….he seem not to get it…August 12 Bandit President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will win the elect ions…..no doubt
SORRY MPOMBO IS ANOTHER FAILED LOST POLITICIAN AS COUNCILLOR
OVER 30YEARS IN ABOUT 1986 WHEN I WAS IN SECONDARY , ONLY
CAME RIASE WHEN THE TRIBESMAN MWANAWASA CAME TO OPWER , SO IGNORE
HIS POINT OF VIEW , AS PF TODAY HAS LOST 60% SUPPORT
AND CAN NOT MANAGE EVEN 40% FOR PRESIDENT AT ALL,SO WAIT AND SEE
Mpombo, you have missed the point, Man!
Check your facts!
You mean up to now you haven’t smelt the coffee?
FINTU NI FORWARD..!!!!
Listen to musicians… Not Mpombo father of murderous son.
Samfya music band has made PF sweating!! Even their disputed Edgar was forced to go campaign in Luapula this week. On his way back, another hit banged by beautiful Wezi and friends is echoed in Lusaka streets.
The UPND and Hichilema always go into elections with vested hope that other political Parties will help them win, this is the reason they’re very hostile to other contenders. A Party and candidate that is ready to govern must stand on own feet. The 1st election HH contested he lost terribly and blamed it alliance partner Nawakwi as having not campaigned for him. The 2nd electio he stood to split the vote because he never wanted Sata to win. In 2011 he collected all smaller Parties and those whose owners had died but he was a distant 3rd. The 4th he relied on GBM to win the Bemba vote. The 5th time he still relied on others to help him win. The 6th and final he’s still playing the same tactic, whom is he going to convince that he’s still presidential material after the 6th defeat? THE…
Most of those political parties mentioned are not even Known by most Zambians…..Ati Veteran Politician, kuwayawayafye kind of analysis.
Only two political parties are in real contention. Socialist Party is independent but may have real strength in future elections. 2021 is a contest between PF and UPND.