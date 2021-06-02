9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Sports
Promoted Konkola Blades Recognise Ailing Coach Bwale's Input

The Konkola Blades technical bench has recognised the efforts of head coach Charles Bwale who is currently on sick leave in the wake of the team’s promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Konkola have secured promotion from Division 1 – three months after Bwale fell ill during training at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Bwale was hospitalised last February after collapsing during training before proceeding on sick leave in Lusaka.

In an interview after winning promotion at the weekend, acting head coach and club legend Lewingtone Mujembe recalled that his bench worked well with Bwale on the road to promotion.

‘I am just happy to guide the team into the Premier League. It has not been easy. You know we started with Charles; he got sick. I am sure he is with us spiritually,’ said Mujembe.

‘He came to boost the technical bench. You know I have come a long way with his team so when he came we worked in harmony.’

‘He is a humble man. He came and joined the group and fused in well,’ Mujembe said.

Mujembe has previously served at Konkola as a player, assistant coach, team manager and head coach.

‘Hard work has helped. We were taking each game has it came. Our aim is to win the championship,’ he said.

Konkola, who have a five point lead at the top with 62 points, are remaining with four matches in the season.

The Chililabombwe side last competed in the FAZ Super Division in 2017.

