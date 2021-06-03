Government says it is concerned that many Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country. Vice President Inonge Wina says it is for this reason government has come up with a deliberate policy to involve ordinary but hardworking patriotic citizens in development matters such as mining.

Mrs. Wina says one of the ways is through the involvement of traditional leaders whose chiefdoms she adds should also be protected.

“I’m in the province to inspect government projects where most of them are at different levels of development. I have also come to introduce a lady ( Professor Nkandu Luo ) that will take over from me should the PF retain power after the August 12 general election,” she said.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President said when she called on Senior Chief Chiwala at his palace, yesterday.

And Senior Chief Chiwala says his chiefdom has been in support of government’s development agenda in his chiefdom where he says economic growth is there for all to see.

Referring to recorded development projects such as new schools, health posts and dams, Chief Chiwala said he will continue working hard and supporting government’s developmental agenda.

Senior Chief Chiwala, however, bemoaned the delay in relocating the Masaiti administrative offices to the at Chankute which is centrally located from verge of the district where they are currently sitting.

“When we have a new district I think the pattern of development will change and more development will be registered compared to where they are located ,” Senior said.

The traditional leader also bemoaned the lack of proper road network in the area despite housing a couple of industries.

He said lack of good roads has proved to be a huge challenge where transportation of goods and services is concerned.

And Senior Chief Chiwala has called for peaceful campaigns which should result in a fair and credible election adding that political parties should ensure that they engage in issue based campaigns.

“There should be no loss of lives and property because of politics and I call upon different stakeholders to play their role in ensuring that that peace continues to prevail across the country,” he said.

Chief Chiwala who is also Chairperson for the Lamba Lima Royal Council of Chiefs reiterated that ‘Sungabukanda’ police station which was recently removed from Majaliwa ward in Kafulafuta Constituency to Bwana-Mkubwa constituency be reversed.

He said the matter if not reversed will bring a lot of confusion saying he is not happy with the move.