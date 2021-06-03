9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Rural News
President Lungu directs speed connection of electricity at Lwela Secondary

President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep displeasure with the lack of electricity at Lwela Secondary school in Chembe district of Luapula Province.

The seemingly annoyed President Lungu, requested management at the district administration to provide answers , why electricity has not yet been switched on at the school, even though all the connections are already done.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu voiced discontentment in Cheembe today, when he inspected construction works at Lwela secondary School, where Milenge District Commissioner, Mwenya Bupe and Lwela Secondary School head teacher, Kaitano Mumba, both labored to ascertain the figures for the remaining costs of the project.

“I am not happy that electricity is not connected here, and the leadership does not know the actual figures required to complete the work here”, the President remarked.

And Luapula province Permanent Secretary, Charles Mushota who was in the company of the head of state, assured President Lungu that the school will soon be connected within two weeks.

Whilst in Cheembe, the Head of State held talks with Chief Sokontwe of the ushi people and the clergy in the district.

President Lungu is in Luapula Province inspecting developmental projects in selected districts.

