Salulani Rouses Zambia to Shine Against ‘Big’ Senegal

The countdown to Chipolopolo Zambia’s big test against hosts Senegal has begun with midfielder Salulani Phiri issuing a rallying call to his team mates ahead of the June 5 friendly in Thies.

Salulani will be one of just five foreign-based call-ups in the 22-member team that arrived in Dakar yesterday to face Senegal’s 26-man all-Europeans-based team.

With Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala particularly missing due to club transfer business, Salulani including his Polokwane City club mate and goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe are expected to headline the tour.

Black Leopards midfielder Roderick Kabwe, TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape and teenage debutant striker Ntazana Mayembe of Welsh club Cardiff City complete the list of foreign-based players on the tour.

“Senegal is a big nation; it is a giant in terms of football so I think looking at our local professionals they need to get an opportunity to play big games against players like Sadio Mane and others,” Salulani said.

“Of course every game needs to be won, we have to win, and we have to play with our heater. The coach and management have done everything; it is up to us to pay back.

“It is very important, we have not done well. Playing such big teams we need to play good teams so that we know where we stand.”

The two sides’ last meeting was in another friendly in August 2013 in Paris, France that saw Senegal rally to secure a 1-1 draw.

