Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani says the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPH)’s call for the cancellation of this year’s general elections if the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country worsens, can never happen.

Mr Mulwani says the date for the elections is constitutional and no one has powers to change it since parliament has already been dissolved.

“The changing of election date cannot work, it can’t happen and it shall never happen because the date for the election is fixed in the constitution, the question is who has the powers to change the date of the constitution in the absence of Members of Parliament, it can’t work,” he said.

Mr Mulwani in an interview said currently offices of the Republican President, the Vice President, Permanent Secretaries, and the judiciary are operating normally adding that cancellation of the 12 August elections is impossible.

The AVAP Executive Director pointed out that the country should stick to the constitution because the date is clearly stated.

He also noted that postponing an election will be costly to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) , the political parties, the stakeholders involved in the preparations of the election and the country as whole.

“ What is critical at the moment is for measures to be taken to ensure that all the parties involved in the elections adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, “ he maintained.

Noting that in America where thousands of people were dying they did not cancel the elections , the AVAP Director said that he does not believe that the country has reached a level of thinking about postponing an election.

Mr Mulwani also noted that the cases are not as high as they were in the previous wave and if measures are put in place the situation can be addressed without thinking of touching the election exercise.

Early this week, ZNPH Director General Victor Mukonka disclosed that his organisation may recommend postponement of the August 12 elections if in the worst-case scenario, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms the country.

Professor Mukonka said if the COVID situation worsens, a lockdown will be recommended with resultant postponement of the polls.

He observed that high risk mass political rallies where people are flouting health guidelines will likely worsen the already increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

And Southern African Centre for Construction of Resolution and Disputes Executive Director Borniface Cheembe said postponement of the election will not be in the best interest of the country.

Mr Cheembe said in a separate interview that no one would like to go in an election without voters .

He also called on political parties to ensure that they observe all the COVID-19 rules to void being the supper spreaders of the pandemic which may put the lives of the electorates at risk.

Mr Cheembe reaffirmed that masses have to be educated for them to know that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and also for health people to show areas where these cases of the pandemic are being recorded to avoid the perception that the pandemic is only for certain people group of people.

And Transparency International Zambia has expressed disappointment about the suggestions that may recommend for the Postponement of the 20201 general elections.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said that relevant authorities should caution ZNPHI for the irresponsible and reckless utterance which is likely to incite a potential abrogation of the Constitution for political expediency dressed as concern for the lives of citizens.

In a statement, Mr Nyambe said according to Article 51 (1) of the Zambian Constitution as amended in 2016, “A general election shall be held, every five years after the last general election, on the second Thursday of August.

The TIZ Executive Director noted that the August 12th General Elections are constitutionally established and thus any postponement would amount to a breach of the supreme law of the land.

He said Zambians should condemn, in the strongest terms, as postponing the August elections would dent the political reputation of the country and initiate political, social and economic instability.

The TIZ Director has urged all political parties to distance themselves from the proposition to safeguard the peace and stability of the nation.

“We would like to remind all stakeholders that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the PF government vociferously refused to declare a lockdown due to the wide reaching social and economic effects such a move would have.

“ It would therefore be contradictory and the highest level of hypocrisy for the government to now support this notion during a time when COVID-19 cases are far much less than we saw at the height of the pandemic last year,” he said.

He said the 12th August election should proceed while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines just like all other activities have continued.

“In any case, there is no evidence to suggest that only political activities have been contributing to a rise in cases as opposed to social and entertainment activities which have continued under the new normal,” Mr Nyambe noted.