Friday, June 4, 2021
Headlines
34 year old hubby in Chibombo commits suicide after killing his wife in cold blood

By Chief Editor
A 34-year-old man of Chibombo District of Central Province has committed suicide after he axed his 29-year-old wife to death in an unclear circumstance.

Commissioner of Police for Central Province, Chola Katanga, who confirmed the development in an interview today identified the murder suspect as Henry Wanki of Jubilee Market commonly known as John Chinena and Prisca Chinunchi of the same abode.

Mr Katanga said the mother to the deceased Grace Wanki reported to the police that her son Henry Wanki had axed the wife to death and later took his life by drinking doom.

“Grace Wanki aged 59 reported that his son, Henry Wanki aged 34 committed suicide by taking doom after murdering his wife Prisca Chinunchi aged 29 years by axing her on the neck,” Mr Katanga said.

The incident happened early this morning between 00: 30 hours and 06: 00 hours.

The Provincial Police Chief said the scene has been visited by the officers in the area and that two bodies were found inside the couple’s house on the bed in a pool of blood.

A physical check revealed that the deceased woman sustained a deep cut on the neck while a bottle of doom and an axe allegedly used in the murder stained with blood were found at the scene.

The bodies of deceased have since been deposited at Liteta Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

