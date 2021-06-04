Promotion contenders Kafue Celtic have consolidated third position in the National Division 1 after edging Chambishi 1-0 in a midweek rescheduled match away in Chambishi.

Striker Peter Chikola scored the only goal in this rescheduled Week 30 match played at Chambishi Stadium.

It was a sweet revenge for Celtic who lost the first round match to Chambishi by 2-0 at home in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Chambishi remained winless in their last four matches.

Celtic are on 55 points, two behind second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, with three matches left in the season.

Fourth placed Chambishi sits on 50 points, just one above fifth positioned Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, from 30 matches played.