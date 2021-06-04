9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

FRA gets K657 million for 2021 crop marketing programme

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy FRA gets K657 million for 2021 crop marketing programme
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The treasury has released K657 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for the 2021 crop marketing programme.

Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, said this development follows the announcement of the 2021 FRA grain prices, under the principle of willing seller and willing buyer.

Mr. Yamba said in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance Public Relations Officer Chileshe Kandeta today that the funds will facilitate the smooth implementation of the crop marketing programme.

He disclosed that the money has been released in three portions.

“We have released K657 million to FRA in three tranches of which K157 million was given to them last week, K400 million yesterday and K100 million today,” Mr. Yamba said.

He said of the released funds, K500 million is ring-fenced for grain purchases.

And Mr. Yamba has commended Zambian farmers for their resounding grain production performance in the 2020/2021 farming season.

He said the importance of food security in the country’s economy cannot be emphasized.

Mr. Yamba said there was need to ensure that the country remains on a progressive path.

Previous articleSalulani Rouses Zambia to Shine Against ‘Big’ Senegal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

FRA gets K657 million for 2021 crop marketing programme

The treasury has released K657 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for the 2021 crop marketing programme. Secretary to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to follow up implementation of SI on local content soon-Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Vice President, Inonge Wina says government will follow up the Statutory Instrument ( SI ) on local content to ensure that it...
Read more

Many Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country-Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Government says it is concerned that many Zambians are not visible in the management of the various economic sectors of the country. ...
Read more

Zambia expected to see a big jump in wealthy people over next 5 years: 2021 Wealth Report

Economy Chief Editor - 26
Global property consultancy group Knight Frank has published its 2021 Wealth Report, showing that Zambia and South Africa will lead the biggest rise in...
Read more

Absence of research hindering SMEs growth-LCCI

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zambia Association of Junior Researchers aimed at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.