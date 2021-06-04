Some reasons given by some resident doctors to effect a go-slow are not justified and political factors cannot be ruled out, students of higher learning have changed.

The Students4Lungu Chairperson, Steven Kanyakula, who is a student at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, charged that while resident doctors may have some justified grievances as regards some arrears owed to them, most demands being put across are political and bizarre.

“For instance, resident doctors are demanding that unemployed doctors must be employed forthwith if they have to end their striking actions, but how many other professions such as teachers would put up such demands?” he asked.

Mr Kanyakula said students are concerned with unverified reports that some leaders of resident doctors had privately been meeting with politicians at some residence of a former freedom fighter to plan for this go-slow action as a political move against the government.

“As students, especially most of us in the medical field, we believe there is no justification for politicians to use resident doctors to sacrifice the lives of Zambians who are sick. This kind of opportunistic politics must not be allowed as it’s the sick who will suffer and not politicians,” said Kanyakula.

Mr. Kanyakula expressed confidence that President Lungu means well for the health sector as can be seen by the investment his administration and party have made in health infrastructure and recruitment of health workers.