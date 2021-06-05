Shepolopolo striker Hellen Mubanga has admitted that it was tough to adapt after joining Spanish side Zaragoza last year.

Mubanga joined Zaragoza a year ago on a three year contract together with her international teammate Rachael Nachula.

The ex-Red Arrows striker said has adapted to the Spanish environment.

‘We had to adapt although it was not easy. It was hard,’ Mubanga said.

‘But with time everything is going to be fine.’

Mubanga is hoping for better fortunes at Zaragoza next season.

‘We had a good season. The performance of the team was ok but unfortunately we could not make it to the top. Hopefully next season we are going to make it,’ she said.

Mubanga is currently in Lusaka with Shepolopolo preparing for next month’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

‘I am so happy to be back. It feels good to be back home and I am happy to be with my friends once again,’ she said.