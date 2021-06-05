Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring candidate for the parliamentary seat in Shiwang ‘andu Constituency in Muchinga Province, Steven Kampyongo has procured three mortuary refrigerators worthy of thousands of Kwacha.

ZANIS reports that the equipment is to be set up at the first-ever mortuary unit being constructed in Shiwang ‘andu district at Matumbo Rural Health Centre.

Shiwang ‘andu District Commissioner Evelyn Kangwa who received the mortuary equipment at Matumbo Rural Health Centre in Shiwang ‘andu yesterday says that since independence the District has had no mortuary.

“Soon Shiwang ‘andu will have a Mortuary Unit that will mitigate challenges that local people go through to ferry bodies of the deceased to the neighboring districts,” said Ms. Kangwa.

She said in a few years Shiwang ‘andu District has seen massive development taking shape, adding that in every Ward in the District now has a health facility.

Ms. Kangwa charged that with the number of developments dotted across the district and the country at large, it is proof enough that the Patriotic Front Government under the Leadership of President Edgar Lungu is hard working.

“Am confident that with tangible development spread throughout Shiwang ‘andu and the whole Nation, the PF Government will bounce back after the General elections,” said Ms. Kangwa.

And Matumbo Rural Health Centre Nurse in Charge Jeff Mutenda said the burden that people go through once a Mortuary unit is commissioned in Shiwang ‘andu district will be long gone.

“I would like to express gratitude to all stakeholders involved in ensuring that the construction mortuary unit project is a success and that the necessary equipment is set up, ” said Mr Mutenda.

The mortuary unit project whose works have reached an advanced stage, is being constructed at a total cost of 150, 000 using Constituency Development Funds(CDF).

Meanwhile, elated Shiwang ‘andu Residents have thanked that aspiring candidate for Shiwang ‘andu Constituency Steven Kampyongo for the gesture.

Clementina Kangwa in an interview said the expenditure on bereaved families to ferry dead bodies to Chinsali is very expensive but now with the coming of a mortuary Unit in the area, funeral expenses will be lessened.

Equally Sunday Mushili, a resident in the area , said that since the Patriotic Front Government came into power, massive infrastructure development has been escalating in Schools, roads and health facilities in the district.