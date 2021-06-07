9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 7, 2021
Sports
Aspiring Ndola MP Wants Wanderers Club Turned Into School of Sports Execellence

Ndola based Environmental and Project Management specialist Chungu Kapema has proposed that Ndola Wanderers Club be turned into a school of sports excellence.

Kapema said making Ndola Wanderers Club a school of sports excellence could be a stepping stone in reviving sports and recreation facilities in Ndola.

Kapema is contesting for the Ndola Parliamentary Seat on the Democratic Party ticket during the August 12 General Elections.

“Sports and talent identification is very important for any nation. In Ndola Central all the sports amenities have been turned into bars and beer halls,’ he said.

“I want to come and ensure that these facilities are given a facelift; they are equipped with necessary equipment so that these children we are seeing roaming the streets could come to these clubs and have their talents identified.”

Kapema said:”I have an idea of trying to turn Ndola Wanderers Club into a school of sports excellence.”

“We are going to identify children with special sports talents and then they will come and learn from there so that we can harness that talent. It can be a source of income. As you can see sports is now highly commercialized in other countries,” he concluded.

