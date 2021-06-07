9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Bruised Zambia Seek To Rebound Against Benin

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Bruised Zambia Seek To Rebound Against Benin
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is backing his bruised Chipolopolo team to rebound in Tuesday’s penultimate leg of their June three -match friendly tour when they play hosts Benin in Cotonou.

Chipolopolo are back in action just three days after a humbling 3-1 away loss to their 2019 AFCON runners-up Senegal in Thies.

Micho admitted that they have had to review their defensive performance that left much to be desired on Saturday and that it shouldn’t be happening at this level.

“The negative we shall take from that match is the first half performance where the defensive blunders were unacceptable,” Micho said.

“And now we enter into tomorrow’s match with a mission to tighten our defence like iron in order to be effective and not concede any more goals.

“We are also looking to improve our display in the middle of the park and be much more dangerous towards the opponent’s goal than we had in the last match.”

Thankfully for Micho, his team is in good health and injury free.

Meanwhile, judging by the coach’s tone, a change in attacking personnel is expected after the Zanaco duo of Moses Phiri and Roger Kola failed to tick.

But considering Micho’s lack of depth in his defensive options, pretty much very tangible changes are expected there.

Previous articleLeading Constitutional Law Professors apply to join President Lungu’s eligibility case

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Bruised Zambia Seek To Rebound Against Benin

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is backing his bruised Chipolopolo team to rebound in Tuesday’s penultimate leg of their...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV ONE WRAP: Promoted Konkola Blades Stay Ahead in Top 4 Status Quo

Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades and three other teams in the top four maintained their respective positions on the FAZ National Division 1 table after round 31...
Read more

Aspiring Ndola MP Wants Wanderers Club Turned Into School of Sports Execellence

Sports sports - 0
Ndola based Environmental and Project Management specialist Chungu Kapema has proposed that Ndola Wanderers Club be turned into a school of sports excellence. Kapema said...
Read more

Senegal Maul Unconvincing Zambia

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo's three-match friendly tour got off to the worst possible start on Saturday following an unconvincing performance against Senegal who mauled them 3-1 away...
Read more

Shepolopolo Hungry For High Profile Friendlies Before Olympics

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo wants international friendly matches as they prepare for next month’s Tokyo Olympic Games. Previously arranged friendlies against Kenya and Mozambique were cancelled due to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.