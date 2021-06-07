Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is backing his bruised Chipolopolo team to rebound in Tuesday’s penultimate leg of their June three -match friendly tour when they play hosts Benin in Cotonou.

Chipolopolo are back in action just three days after a humbling 3-1 away loss to their 2019 AFCON runners-up Senegal in Thies.

Micho admitted that they have had to review their defensive performance that left much to be desired on Saturday and that it shouldn’t be happening at this level.

“The negative we shall take from that match is the first half performance where the defensive blunders were unacceptable,” Micho said.

“And now we enter into tomorrow’s match with a mission to tighten our defence like iron in order to be effective and not concede any more goals.

“We are also looking to improve our display in the middle of the park and be much more dangerous towards the opponent’s goal than we had in the last match.”

Thankfully for Micho, his team is in good health and injury free.

Meanwhile, judging by the coach’s tone, a change in attacking personnel is expected after the Zanaco duo of Moses Phiri and Roger Kola failed to tick.

But considering Micho’s lack of depth in his defensive options, pretty much very tangible changes are expected there.